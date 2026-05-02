Kris Jenner Relists Kardashian Mansion After Second Thoughts on Keeping It

Kris Jenner is giving her famous family home another shot on the market after some serious second thoughts about whether to sell it at all ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Kris relisted the iconic Hidden Hills, CA mansion Friday for $13 million, after months of debating whether to keep it in the family as a long-term asset.

As we first reported ... the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" home originally hit the market in February 2025 for $13.5 million and quickly drew multiple offers. But we're told Kris hesitated to move forward ... not because of a lack of interest, but because she started reconsidering the bigger picture.

We're told Kris views the estate as more than just a sale ... it's a piece of the Kardashian-Jenner legacy, and she seriously weighed holding onto it for future generations.

That internal debate ultimately stalled things, as Kris struggled with letting go of a home so tied to her kids' upbringing and the family's rise to fame.

The 6-bedroom, 8,860 square foot mansion isn't just recognizable ... it's historic in pop culture terms. From the black-and-white checkered foyer to the kitchen and backyard that served as the backdrop for countless 'KUWTK' moments, the house is packed with memories.

Now, though, sources say Kris has made peace with the decision and is ready to move on.

The home -- once lived in by Kim during her home renovations, Rob and Dream, and where Kendall and Kylie spent their teenage years -- is back up for grabs.