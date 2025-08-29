'Back to the Future' Star Christopher Lloyd Lists Santa Barbara Pad for $6.385M

Christopher Lloyd is unloading his Santa Barbara pad -- and if all goes to plan, the "Back to the Future" legend will time-travel straight into a multimillion-dollar payday!

The actor and his wife Lisa just put their ocean-view stunner on the market -- a 3-bed, 4-bath, 2,880-square-foot slice of Southern California serenity ... with a price tag of $6,385,000, nearly 8 years after scooping it up in 2017.

Looks like Christopher and Lisa kept busy over the years -- giving the whole pad a remodel and design glow-up ... and from the pics, it’s all airy vibes, tons of light, and pure elegance.

What seals the deal for retreat living is the detached 1-bedroom guest suite -- complete with its own living room/office, perfect for visitors or a little creative hideaway.

Add in the ultra-private setting, tucked inside one of Santa Barbara’s most coveted enclaves ... and yeah, it’s a gem!