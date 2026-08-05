Martha Stewart Loves Being Single, Glad She's Not Married To Elderly Man

Martha Stewart used to envy her married friends after her marriage fell apart in 1990 ... but now she says the joke's on them -- because she's got no stone around her neck.

The businesswoman and media personality recreated her iconic 1995 PEOPLE cover ... and told PEOPLE she's vastly happier as a single gal just out there having fun -- with younger dudes!

Martha, who turned 85 Monday, says ... "The older you get, the less you really need a mate, I think. I wouldn’t want to be beleaguered with an older, ill person."

She assures that she goes out plenty -- maybe not on official dates, but she's enjoying herself and says she got "lots of friends."

That said ... Martha says her friends know if they invite her to a party -- she ain't going to be there for long ... because she likes to be the last one there and the first to bounce.