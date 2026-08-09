Martha Stewart Dyes Her Hair Pink With Help of Celeb Stylist Chris Appleton

Play video content Video: Martha Stewart Instagram/@marthastewart48

Martha Stewart's gone from chardonnay to rosé ... trading in her distinguished silver locks for a new pink hairstyle!

The businesswoman -- who turned 85 just last week, BTW -- appeared in a new vid posted by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton in which she mouthed audio from "The Devil Wears Prada" telling Chris to get to work.

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He certainly did ... dying her hair a light pink color -- and writing in the post's caption, "Welcome to the rose gold era 🌹✨."

CA followed it up with a couple pics of Martha smoldering for the camera ... and he used her signature catchphrase "It’s a good thing" to describe the look.

This new look is sure to turn some heads ... which is just fine with Martha -- given she just told PEOPLE she loves the single life.

She told the outlet she goes out a lot ... constantly seeing "friends" -- though it's unclear if she's dating at all.