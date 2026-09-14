Martha Stewart Says She's Thinking About Releasing Her Nudes

Martha Stewart is apparently sitting on a very different kind of recipe ... and she might be ready to serve it up.

The lifestyle queen posted a sultry selfie on social media Monday with a caption guaranteed to stop the scroll -- "I've been thinking about releasing my nudes."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Martha didn't offer any more details, so it's unclear whether she's actually got a stash ready to go or was just having a little fun ... but the 85-year-old definitely knows how to keep things spicy.

Martha's never been shy about turning up the heat, but this would be a whole different level of thirst trap.

For now, though, she's only teasing the goods.

We've seen some older celebs get in on the OnlyFans action recently ... and Martha would seem to have a market, if she ever goes that route.