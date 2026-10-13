Influencer Landon Romano Hunts for Boyfriend on TMZ After Dark Tour

Lookin' For An L.A. Man on TMZ After Dark Tour

Play video content Video: Landon Romano Gets Savage Comparing L.A. Dating to Southern Romance TMZ.com

Influencer Landon Romano not only came after L.A. men while hosting TMZ After Dark, but he also partied the night away ... and it's all on video!!!

With a bus full of his fans, Landon and DJ Coach West took our lucky passengers on the bar crawl of a lifetime.

Landon was most recently in the limelight for a very public, and tearful, breakup ... he documented his life as a single man, and it got the attention of the breakup queen herself -- Jennifer Lopez -- who gave him advice on dealing with a painful split.

We asked Landon how L.A. dating compares to dating in the South -- and you'll have to watch the clip to see just how savage he gets.

Despite loathing L.A. dating culture ... he clearly loves the L.A. nightlife culture TMZ After Dark showed him ... because he couldn't stop twerking!

Play video content Video: Join Us For A Party Through Hollywood Today with TMZ After Dark! TMZ.com

Landon and our lucky passengers rode bulls and took complimentary shots at the Saddle Ranch -- and danced the night away at the city's hottest club, Beaches Tropicana.