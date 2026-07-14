DJ Siobhan Bell Lights Up TMZ After Dark Tour on Fourth of July Weekend

Brings Fireworks to After Dark Tour on 4th of July!!!

Play video content Video: DJ Siobhan Bell Fires Up TMZ After Dark During Fourth of July Weekend TMZ.com

Siobhan Bell made the TMZ After Dark tour on Fourth of July weekend more lit than any fireworks display ... keeping the energy high as guests cruised through a Hollywood bar crawl.

The British-Jamaican DJ and producer hopped aboard our party bus on Independence Eve ... mixing house music and high-energy edits into a soundtrack that kept the party going from first stop to last call.

As always, our expert driver ferried fans from several of Hollywood's famous spots -- starting at Saddle Ranch, where everyone raised a glass before one guest worked up the courage to hop on the back of the mechanical bull.

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We also got to talk to Siobhan about her upcoming single ... as well as a few artists with whom she'd like to collaborate -- watch the clip all the way through to hear all about her music career.

From there, our bus pulled up to Beaches Tropicana, where shots were poured, and an electric drag performance lit up the room.