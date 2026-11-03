TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover: Vote For Who Had the Best Daytime Experience

... Who Had the Best Day?!

TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover continues ... and this time we need your help deciding who had the best daytime activities between Cris, Talia and Luca.

As you know, our staffers are competing to see who had the best time during their 24 hours in Vegas ... and the winner gets a $20,000 trip to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and some serious bragging rights!

You already sounded off on their hotel accommodations ... and now it's time to decide who had the most fun while the sun was still up!

Ya gotta see the video to get the full picture -- and don't forget to vote in our poll!

Cris raced into his daytime experience ... kicking things off with the Baja Race Truck experience at SpeedVegas.

The off-road ride was full of steep turns and high jumps ... and Cris was even airborne behind the wheel.

He claimed a spot on the winner's podium to talk some serious smack before heading to his next hotspot -- the exclusive VIP experience at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

He enjoyed some shots with a few beach club baddies and even got onstage with DJ duo Loud Luxury.

But Cris still had time for one last stop before the sun set ... The Legacy Club at Circa Resort and Casino, where he crafted a custom TMZ cocktail with owner Derek Stevens that they named after Harvey.

And while he was there, Cris hit the high limits gaming table to play a little blackjack ... and ended up walking out with quite the payday!

As for Talia, she had her head in the clouds as she geared up for SkyJump Las Vegas at The STRAT.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ's resident daredevil suited up to take the plunge off the 1,149 ft tower for an open-air jump down to the ground.

Her experience was a thrill-seeker's, since you can hit up to 40 mph during the 829-foot drop!

Thanks to all that adrenaline, Talia worked up quite an appetite and hit the America restaurant at New York-New York Hotel & Casino for lunch.

As she sat down to dine in style, Talia was joined by none other than Flavor Flav for a little midday meal!

And after fueling up, she was flying high -- literally! Talia found herself at some insane heights again for a Maverick Helicopters tour of the Strip and Red Rock Canyon.

After taking in the breathtaking views over the canyon, the helicopter tour lands at an overlook for a Champagne toast.

And then there's Luca ... who had an amazing day filled with sports, sun and champagne.

He started off at Circa Resort & Casino -- and when we say it's got the largest sports betting experience in the world, we're not exaggerating.

It's truly a gambler's paradise ... because there's a massive sportsbook that's 3 stories tall.

Luca also soaked up the sun at Circa Resort & Casino's iconic Stadium Swim, where he was poppin' bottles poolside ... and even took a champagne shower!

After that Luca really scored big time with exclusive access to Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders game.

To say his seats were incredible is a huge understatement ... Luca was pretty much on the field as he cheered on the Raiders, and was even greeted with champagne bottle service.

And here's where you come in ... choosing who had the best daytime activities! Sound off in our poll!

Don't forget to check back in tomorrow ... when you'll be voting on who made the most of the Vegas nightlife during TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover.