Introducing TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover, Vote For Who Had the Best 24 Hours

Which Staffer Had the Best 24 Hours?!

TMZ takes Vegas ... Harvey challenged 3 TMZ staffers to live it up in Vegas for 24 hours ... and whoever had the best day wins a $20,000 trip to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Here's the thing ... it's not up to Harvey ... it's up to YOU!

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We sent Talia, Cris and Luca on TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover, where they each stayed in different hotels, enjoyed different activities and soaked up different nightlife events.

We'll be showing you all of it ... and you'll vote each day on who took over Vegas best!

And it's not just for bragging rights -- the winner receives two tickets to the F1 Grand Prix Paddock Club in Las Vegas, valued at $20K!!

To kick things off, you'll be deciding who stayed in the best hotel ... ya gotta see the clip to really get the full effect.

Cris was feelin' like a baller when he stepped into the Hardwood Suite at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas.

True to its name, the 10,000-square-foot, two-level suite has its own private basketball court and professional-style locker room ... really giving Cris the A-list athlete experience.

It's got a full bar, hidden whiskey room, and enough space to comfortably accommodate 10 overnight guests. And did we mention the 24-hour butler service?!

Meanwhile, Talia was speechless over her stunning stay in Chairman's Villa at Crockfords Las Vegas at Resorts World ... and it's easy to see why.

At 65 floors up, the 5,500-square-foot, 4-bedroom suite has sweeping views of the Strip and a private outdoor terrace.

Talia also had butler service ... as well as a pool table and a fully stocked wet bar. The suite's even got an entertainment lounge that's perfect for movie nights ... and can connect to a karaoke set-up so she could sing her heart out!

But that's not all ... Talia rode around Las Vegas in style, whippin' around in Resorts World's signature red Bentley!

Last but not least ... Luca was floored by the Sky Villa at Caesars Palace, right in the heart of the Vegas Strip.

It features the fabulous contemporary Milanese design Caesars is known for, as well as the resort's legendary service ... like a round-the-clock butler.

The Sky Villa suits every type of trip you could imagine -- from intimate escapes to group getaways.

Luca enjoyed some sophisticated living spaces, tailored amenities, and pre-arrival concierge service ... and you better believe he got some good use out of that pool table!

Here's the hard part ... deciding who scored the best suite. Sound off in our poll below!

Don't forget to check back in tomorrow ... when you'll be voting on who had the best daytime activities during TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover.