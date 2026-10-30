Kevin Gates Says He Wasn't Sweating Giving His Estranged Wife More Than $1 Million

Kevin Gates says he doesn't care that he had to fork over a small fortune to his estranged wife ... saying he always gives everything to those he loves -- and the seven-figure payment was no different.

The rapper joined us on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and Towanda asked him about a judge ordering him to split the proceeds of his music catalogue sale with Dreka Gates ... to the tune of $1 million.

KG says a portion is nothing to him ... because he's used to giving his loved ones the world ... implying he did just that for Dreka.

Towanda follows up by asking if he's really not mad about it ... and Kevin says he's not mad about anything -- before going into cosmic intervention in relationships that are meant to be.

Kevin also briefly hit on the social media speculation about his relationship status ... making it clear he doesn't like discussing his private life with the public.

As we reported ... a judge ordered Kevin to give Dreka $929,341.50 for child and spousal support and another $150,000 directly. Dreka's lawyers are also supposed to receive $125,000 for attorney fees, her accountant will get $100,000, and $103,000 will go to a third-party mediation service.

While Kevin seems zen about his past romance now, it's been an acrimonious split ... with Kevin claiming Dreka stole from him multiple times in their relationship ... an allegation her lawyer vehemently denied.