Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kevin Gates Says He Wasn't Sweating Giving His Estranged Wife More Than $1 Million

Kevin Gates $1M To Estranged Wife Was No Biggie

By TMZ Staff
Published
102826_kevin_gates_kal
TRUSTING THE PROCESS
Video: Kevin Gates Says He Wasn't Sweating Giving His Estranged Wife More Than $1 Million
TMZ.com

Kevin Gates says he doesn't care that he had to fork over a small fortune to his estranged wife ... saying he always gives everything to those he loves -- and the seven-figure payment was no different.

The rapper joined us on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and Towanda asked him about a judge ordering him to split the proceeds of his music catalogue sale with Dreka Gates ... to the tune of $1 million.

dreka gates kevin gates sub getty swipe 3
Getty

KG says a portion is nothing to him ... because he's used to giving his loved ones the world ... implying he did just that for Dreka.

Towanda follows up by asking if he's really not mad about it ... and Kevin says he's not mad about anything -- before going into cosmic intervention in relationships that are meant to be.

Kevin also briefly hit on the social media speculation about his relationship status ... making it clear he doesn't like discussing his private life with the public.

Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

As we reported ... a judge ordered Kevin to give Dreka $929,341.50 for child and spousal support and another $150,000 directly. Dreka's lawyers are also supposed to receive $125,000 for attorney fees, her accountant will get $100,000, and $103,000 will go to a third-party mediation service.

While Kevin seems zen about his past romance now, it's been an acrimonious split ... with Kevin claiming Dreka stole from him multiple times in their relationship ... an allegation her lawyer vehemently denied.

Bottom line ... Kevin's moving on with a slightly smaller bank account but no hard feelings.

Related articles