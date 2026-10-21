Rapper Kevin Gates Ordered to Share Cut of Music Catalogue Sale Proceeds With Ex, Will Receive Over $1 Million

Rapper Kevin Gates has been ordered to hand over a big chunk of the proceeds from the sale of his music catalogue to his estranged wife, Dreka Gates ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... all of money from the sale must be dropped into a Morgan Stanley account that will be run by record label Bread Winner Alumni's CFO Robert Bracy with certified public accountant William Duerksen added as an authorized individual.

From that pot of money ... the order says $929,341.50 will go to Dreka for child and spousal support, with Dreka also receiving $150,000 directly.

As for Kevin, he'll get $538,798 upfront and $225,000 a month starting in October.

Dreka's lawyers also will receive $125,000 for attorney fees, her accountant will get $100,000, and $103,000 will go to a third-party mediation service.

The divorce proceedings between Kevin and Dreka have been far from amicable.

We reported earlier ... Kevin claimed on social media that Dreka had stolen from him repeatedly throughout their marriage ... allegations that Dreka's attorney called "completely false and fabricated."