'The Challenge' CT Tamburello Divorce Settlement: Florida Homes, Cars And More

"The Challenge" star CT Tamburello settled his divorce with his ex-wife and OnlyFans star Catalina White ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained the settlement signed by CT and Catalina on October 13 ... and the deal says both parties agreed to waive the right to collect spousal support.

Per the deal, CT will keep his 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,793-square-foot home in Cutler Bay, Florida, which is apparently worth around $600K, plus all cars in his possession.

Catalina will keep her $1 million home in Tampa, Florida, and a 2023 Ford Bronco. She will also keep all rights to her business ... and the parties worked out a separate confidential deal to address their intellectual property and digital assets.

CT and Catalina will keep their checking, savings, and retirement accounts.

The exes wed on October 15, 2024, in Key Largo, Florida. They both cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.