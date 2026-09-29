CT Tamburello Divorce From OF Model Catalina White Moving Forward Amid Phaedra Romance

The Challenge's CT Tamburello is finally making progress on his divorce from OnlyFans model Catalina White as his relationship with 'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks grows stronger ... TMZ has learned.

The divorce case was at a standstill for months after CT filed back in June ... but according to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the two are now scheduled to face off at a private mediation next month … to try to settle their issues.

As TMZ first reported, Catalina filed for divorce in January but dismissed the case months later, claiming she felt pressure from CT. The reality star then filed his own divorce.

The case has made little progress until this week ... but the timing couldn't be better for CT.