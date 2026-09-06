'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Steps Out With New Boyfriend CT Tamburello at LAX

Play video content Video: Phaedra Parks BACKGRID

Phaedra Parks isn't keeping her new romance tucked away anymore ... stepping out with boyfriend CT Tamburello at LAX and looking plenty cozy.

The 'RHOA' star was spotted at the airport with her 'Traitors' costar ... with CT wrapping an arm around his new boo as the two made their way through the terminal.

Phaedra wasn't exactly spilling her guts about the relationship, though ... when she was told people were wondering about her new man, Phaedra simply fired back, "Are they?" ... before keeping it moving.

Her poker face may be strong, but CT's arm around her was doing plenty of talking.

As we reported ... Phaedra finally confirmed Friday she and "The Challenge" vet are actually dating, revealing on Jeff Lewis' radio show their relationship is definitely not platonic.

The pair first hit it off filming Season 2 of "The Traitors," where fans quickly picked up on their chemistry ... and Phaedra famously dubbed CT her "Castle Daddy."

CT's estranged wife, Catalina White, appears more than ready for him to make things official on another front ... commenting "Sign the papers" under an E! News post about his new romance with Phaedra.

Play video content Video: Catalina White Says Divorce From ‘Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello Is Dragging On TMZ.com

White filed for divorce from CT in January 2025 after they tied the knot in October 2024. She also told TMZ last month the divorce still hadn't been finalized and was "taking a while."