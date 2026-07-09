Phaedra Parks Defends Big Tigger, Says He's Always Been a 'Gentleman'

Phaedra Parks says Big Tigger's a really good dude ... and she says it's a bummer that one complicated allegation has put such a stain on his legacy.

We got the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star in New York City on Wednesday ... and our photog asked her about her longtime pal's recent legal issues with his estranged wife, Alicia Brown.

Phaedra says she doesn't know everything about the case, so she doesn't want to speculate ... but she's always known the radio host to be a "gentleman."

She says video evidence has led to more questions than answers in the case ... and it's just unfortunate that one allegation can ruin someone's life.

Phaedra also tells us about the supportive text she sent Tigger ... and it sounds like that won't be their last communication.

Play video content Video: New Footage Shows Big Tigger, Wife Wrestling Over Cell Phone

As you know ... Big Tigger was arrested last month and booked on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Videos from inside their home have shown multiple altercations between the pair ... including a shocking video in which the two wrestle over the star's cell phone.

Adding to the drama, Brown was arrested on kidnapping warrants during a traffic stop on the freeway. Investigators say two young children were inside the vehicle and were safely recovered -- one of them was Brown's son with Tigger.