Big Tigger, Wife Alicia Brown Seen Wrestling Over Cell Phone in New Videos

Play video content Video: New Footage Shows Big Tigger, Wife Wrestling Over Cell Phone

Big Tigger's legal troubles just got even messier ... newly surfaced video appears to show the radio personality and his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, in another heated physical struggle ... and this time they're wrestling over his cell phone.

Watch the scene ... the pair grapple on the floor as the radio personality and former BET "Rap City" host repeatedly tries to pry the phone from Alicia's hands.

At one point, she yells, "Get off of me!" before accusing him of "f***ing manhandling" her as the struggle continues.

It's unclear exactly when the footage was recorded ... nor do we know how the confrontation began or ended. But it's the latest development in the couple's ongoing legal and personal turmoil.

As TMZ previously reported, Ring camera footage surfaced late last month that appeared to show Tigger -- legal name Darian Morgan -- physically assaulting Alicia during another confrontation.

These videos come on the heels of Tigger's June arrest on aggravated battery and cruelty-to-children charges.

He was released after posting $10,000 in bonds ... and later told TMZ, "I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me."

Alicia was later granted a temporary protective order ... alleging she suffered an eye injury during the incident that required stitches at a hospital. She was given temporary custody of the minor children and exclusive use of the family home.