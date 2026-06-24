Big Tigger Breaks Silence on Arrest After Aggravated Battery, Child Cruelty Charges

Big Tigger is breaking his silence following his arrest in Georgia ... vehemently denying allegations that led to aggravated battery and child cruelty charges.

In a statement to TMZ, the former "Rap City" host says ... "I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me."

Tigger goes on to defend his character, telling us ... "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life."

While noting he's unable to discuss specifics because the matter remains active, Tigger says he has "complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process" and plans to continue cooperating as the case moves forward.

He also expressed gratitude to supporters, adding ... "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement. My family and I are deeply grateful."

According to court docs, the charges stem from an alleged domestic dispute in May involving Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, at the couple's home.

Brown told investigators an argument erupted over text messages Tigger allegedly exchanged with a female co-worker. Authorities say the confrontation escalated when Tigger allegedly began recording Brown with his cellphone.

Brown told police she attempted to take the device, leading to a struggle during which Tigger allegedly tackled her while trying to regain possession of the phone.

The cruelty to children charge stems from allegations that BT's 13-year-old son was inside the home and heard the confrontation unfold.