Big Tigger Mug Shot Released After Battery, Child Cruelty Charges

Here's the booking photo Big Tigger posed for after being arrested in Georgia for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

TMZ obtained the radio host's smug mug shot ... showing him sporting a slight grin.

As we previously reported ... according to police records, the longtime radio personality and former host of BET's iconic "Rap City" was booked into the Fulton County Jail Saturday morning, but bonded out later in the day.

Officials with the jail tell us Tigger was released after posting surety bonds totaling $10,000 ... including a $9,000 bond tied to the aggravated battery charge and a $1,000 bond related to the cruelty-to-children charge.

According to documents, the incident traces back to a dispute in May between Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, at their Sandy Springs home.

Brown told investigators the argument erupted over text messages Tigger allegedly exchanged with a female co-worker over several weeks ... according to local outlet WSB-TV.

Per the arrest affidavit, tensions escalated when Tigger allegedly began yelling during the confrontation and started recording Brown with his cellphone. Brown told police she attempted to take the phone, leading to a struggle in which Tigger allegedly tackled her while trying to regain possession of the device.

As we reported ... the cruelty to children charge stems from allegations that the couple's 13-year-old son was inside the home during the incident and heard the confrontation unfold.

The arrest comes just weeks after Tigger publicly addressed what he described as growing speculation and discussion surrounding his personal life on social media and during his radio program.