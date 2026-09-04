'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Confirms She's Dating 'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello
'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Confirms Relationship with CT Tamburello!!!
Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello have been dating ... and now she's confirming their romance.
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star revealed the news during an appearance on Jeff Lewis' radio show Friday ... telling listeners she and "The Challenge" veteran are romantically involved.
Phaedra confirmed she and CT have been out together, but kept quiet about how many dates they've been on or when the relationship began.
Phaedra and CT first bonded while filming Season 2 of "The Traitors" in 2023 ... and fans quickly picked up on their chemistry when the season aired in 2024.
Phaedra also confirmed she’ll be CT's date to this weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where he's presenting.
She did reveal the pair plan to leave Los Angeles together after the Emmys and head to New York, where she has plans on Fire Island.
CT married OnlyFans star Catalina White in October 2024, but they split in January ... and their divorce has not yet been finalized. CT was previously married to Lilianet Solares, with whom he shares a son, and their divorce was finalized in November 2023.