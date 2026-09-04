Play video content Video: 'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Confirms She's Dating 'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello Jeff Lewis Live

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello have been dating ... and now she's confirming their romance.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star revealed the news during an appearance on Jeff Lewis' radio show Friday ... telling listeners she and "The Challenge" veteran are romantically involved.

Phaedra confirmed she and CT have been out together, but kept quiet about how many dates they've been on or when the relationship began.

Phaedra and CT first bonded while filming Season 2 of "The Traitors" in 2023 ... and fans quickly picked up on their chemistry when the season aired in 2024.

Phaedra also confirmed she’ll be CT's date to this weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where he's presenting.

She did reveal the pair plan to leave Los Angeles together after the Emmys and head to New York, where she has plans on Fire Island.