Phaedra Parks Says Tramell Tillman's Historic Emmy Win Inspires Hope

Phaedra Parks is cheering on "Severance" star Tramell Tillman after the actor made history with his big win at the 2025 Emmys.

We spoke with the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star outside the Peacock Theater in DTLA Sunday evening, where the reality TV legend praised Tillman's major win as an important one.

Parks -- who attended the Emmys as a red carpet correspondent -- said she is always happy when she sees diversification at awards shows ... which is why she's particularly tickled by Tillman winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Remember, TT's win made him the first Black actor and first openly gay person to win in the category in the Emmys' 77-year history. So, it's understandably a big deal.

As PP put it, diversity at awards shows is so important as it "gives people hope."

She adds ... "It's always about being optimistic."

Parks brought that positive energy with her to the Governors Ball, where she celebrated the big night alongside Tillman, Hannah Einbinder, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and many others.