Hollywood Loses Thousands of Dollars For Charity at 2025 Emmy Awards

Hollywood's elite are usually known for their charitable contributions ... but, Sunday night they took a whole lot more than they gave -- 'cause they bankrupted a $100K pot meant for charity!

Here's the deal ... in the lead-up to the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards host Nate Bargatze told multiple outlets he had a way to keep the show on track in terms of time.

His plan was simple ... he was putting up $100K for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America -- and, each time an Emmy winner went up to give a speech, they had a chance to add to the total.

For each second they were under the 45-second limit, he'd add $1,000 to the total. For each second they went over, he'd take $1,000 away.

The night started off strong ... Seth Rogen gave a 39-second speech -- so the pot started at $106K -- but, then it all clearly went off the track.

Hannah Einbinder went way over the threshold ... bringing the total from around $100K to closer to $80K -- though she kindly offered to pay the difference after making a statement about Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Palestine.

John Oliver took the bit as a challenge ... speeding through the speech in order to screw over Bargatze -- who kept saying he planned to pay every dime out of pocket.

The final total ended up in the negative numbers -- they stopped counting once it hit -$60K -- but it's alright 'cause Bartgatze announced at the end of the show CBS is donating $100K, and he's personally donating $250K to Boys & Girls Club for a total donation of $350,000.

BTW ... the counter got A LOT of hate online -- with many writing on social media it's totally unfair to try and cut speeches for people who worked so hard to win their awards.