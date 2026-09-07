'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Approves of CT Tamburello Romance

Phaedra Parks' new romance with CT Tamburello is getting the ex-husband seal of approval ... with her former spouse telling TMZ he's happy for her.

Apollo Nida tells us ... everybody deserves love, and if Phaedra's happy, he's happy for her too.

He says "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has always handled herself appropriately as a mom ... and as long as CT treats her and their two sons well, he's got no worries.

Apollo says he doesn't keep tabs on Phaedra's dating life and mostly talks to her about the kids, though he figures she and CT may have had something brewing while filming "The Traitors."

Play video content Video: 'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Confirms She's Dating 'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello Jeff Lewis Live

As we previously reported ... Phaedra recently confirmed she and CT are dating, and the pair were spotted together at LAX over the weekend.

CT is still legally married to estranged wife Catalina White ... but Apollo says that alone doesn't bother him.

He tells us being married on paper doesn't necessarily mean two people are still together, and says the real issue is whether CT is being honest and transparent with Phaedra.

Play video content Video: Catalina White Says Divorce From ‘Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello Is Dragging On TMZ.com

As we reported ... Catalina says CT has been dragging his feet on their divorce, which she filed for in January.

If CT ends up around Apollo and the kids, Apollo says he'll be cordial -- "I'm not gonna be an a**hole."

Apollo and Phaedra separated in 2014 and officially divorced in 2017 ... and he says these days, he stays out of her personal life and wishes her the best.