CT Tamburello’s Estranged Wife Claims He’s Delaying Divorce Amid Phaedra Parks Romance

CT Tamburello’s estranged wife, Catalina White, has a message for “The Challenge” star as he goes public with his new romance with Phaedra Parks ... finish the divorce first.

Catalina tells TMZ ... “I genuinely wish Chris well in whatever relationship or career he chooses to pursue. I’m not interested in commenting on whether his new relationship is real, for publicity, or anything in between.”

She adds ... “What I would like is for him to put the same energy into ending our marriage that he’s putting into publicly promoting his new relationship," saying she filed for divorce in January, but claims she felt pressured by CT to withdraw the case. She says CT later filed for divorce himself, but the case has continued to drag on for months.

“Since then, I’ve been trying to finalize this divorce,” Catalina tells us. “My counsel has made repeated efforts to move things forward as quickly as possible, and we continue to wait for his cooperation.”

Catalina also wants to make it clear ... she isn’t seeking a financial payout from CT, saying she is one of the top earners on OnlyFans, supports herself and has her own career -- adding, "I do not—and never did—need or want money from this man. I’m not asking for anything from him other than his cooperation in finalizing our divorce.”

Catalina concludes ... “If Chris is ready to publicly move on, he should be ready to legally move on too. Sign the papers!”

Play video content Video: Catalina White Says Divorce From ‘Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello Is Dragging On TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported, Catalina was first spotted reacting to CT and Phaedra’s romance by commenting “Sign the papers” on an E! News post about the new couple. We talked to her back in August about how she was holding up as the divorce dragged along.

Play video content Video: 'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Confirms She's Dating 'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello Jeff Lewis Live

Phaedra recently confirmed she and CT are dating during an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show. The two first connected while filming Season 2 of “The Traitors,” where fans quickly noticed their chemistry.

They were later seen looking cozy together at LAX, with CT wrapping his arm around Phaedra … playing coy about their newfound romance.