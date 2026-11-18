CMA Awards 2026 -- See The Biggest Moments Through The Years
CMA Awards 2026 Relive The Show's Biggest Moments Through The Years!
Published
Tonight's the night -- Country music's biggest stars are taking over Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for an evening of show-stopping performances, big wins and unforgettable moments!
Saddle up and scroll through some of the CMA Awards' most unforgettable moments ...
From iconic performances -- like Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton dominating the stage in 2019 -- to jaw-dropping fashion and unforgettable wins, there's plenty to revisit!
Remember when Taylor Swift took home an award in 2007 and called it, "the highlight of my senior year"?