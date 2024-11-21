Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson Put on Surprise Performance at CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood may not have been nominated for a 2024 CMA award — but she was a fan favorite at the Tuesday night event for her unexpected performance with Cody Johnson.

The singing sensation surprised the packed audience at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, when she suddenly appeared onstage with Cody.

The artists dove into a heartfelt version of their duet, "I'm Gonna Love You," which left the crowd mesmerized.

Check out the video ... Carrie and Cody are facing one another as they emotionally belt out the lyrics of the song.

Fans took to "X" to express their enjoyment. One wrote Carrie saved the Country Music Association Awards this year. Another said Carrie showed everyone how it's done.

A third person said Carrie and Cody's performance was the best of the night. And a fourth called the pair "amazing" and "so beautiful."

Like we said ... Carrie was not nominated for a CMA for the first time in her career, nor was she listed as a performer at last night's show, so it was extra special that she came out onstage.

Meanwhile, big winners at the CMAs included Morgan Wallen for "Entertainer of the Year" and Chris Stapleton for "Song of the Year," which was "White Horse."