Country Singer Cody Johnson Speaks on Trump Shooting, Encourages People to Vote

Cody Johnson's got a message for his fans in the aftermath of the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life ... solve your problems with a ballot, not a bullet.

The country singer took the stage at Windy City Smokeout in Chicago Saturday ... just minutes after Trump was shot onstage during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Video circulating on social media shows Johnson delivering his impassioned speech ... saying he thinks it's despicable any American would believe trying to kill a political candidate would solve anything.

Cody says the only way to enact real change in this country is to go to the voting booth instead of picking up a weapon and firing shots at the other side.

CJ goes on to say he's tired of hatred and division, Trump v Biden, all of it ... pointing out members of his audience support Trump, others support Biden -- and, that's just fine 'cause every American has that right.

He adds that he doesn't give a damn about people's individual voting preferences ... tonight he's just backing the old red, white and blue -- a sentiment the audience goes nuts for.

The attempted assassination of the former president has enflamed many while also leading to a moment of peace between the dueling political parties ... with many Democrats from President Biden to former President Barack Obama and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi wishing Trump well.