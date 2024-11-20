George Strait Tribute at 2024 CMA, Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Play video content ABC

All hail the King of Country Music ... George Strait got his flowers at the Country Music Awards ... with a star-studded tribute and some impressive hardware.

George was honored at Wednesday's award show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award ... with Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Christ Stapleton, Parker McCollum and Jamey Johnson tipping their cowboy hats with a tribute performance.

The gang played one of George's biggest hits, "Troubadour" ... and the crowd gave him a standing ovation when he grabbed the mic.

Jamey joined the tribute only days after being arrested in nearby Williamson County, TN for drug possession and speeding. He's written songs over the years for George and Willie ... so he wasn't going to miss this.

George joked during his acceptance speech the tribute covers of his songs were so good he was glad he was old enough to be able to record them first. 😆

Past winners of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include ... Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Kris Kristofferson and Willie himself.