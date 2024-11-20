2024 CMAs Fashion Photos

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are descending on Nashville for this year's Country Music Awards ... and they're dressed to the nines on their way into the big event.

Kacey Musgraves, Shaboozey, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan are among the country music stars showing off their fashionable looks Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena ... and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are in the house too ... looking like a super cute couple.

There are even some American heroes here ... like Team USA gymnastics legend Simone Biles.

Simone took home a bunch of medals this summer at the Paris Olympics, and now she gets to enjoy the biggest names in country music taking home their hardware.