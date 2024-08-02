Carrie Underwood Dishes On What Type Of 'American Idol' Judge She'll Be

Carrie Underwood’s spilling the tea on what type of 'American Idol' judge she'll be ... right after TMZ broke the exciting news earlier this week.

The country star dropped by "Good Morning America" Friday ... telling the hosts she just didn't have it in her to lie -- but don’t expect Simon Cowell-level savagery. She’s all about being nice and giving proper guidance, not being tough just for the sake of it!

Carrie also gushed the whole thing felt like she was coming home -- especially since it'll mark exactly 20 years since she was crowd Season 4 champ when her season airs next spring.

Carrie added as a former champ and one of the show's biggest successes, she’s ready to spill some insights and offer help in a way only someone who's been on both sides of the judge's table can ... when she takes her seat alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

TMZ broke the story earlier this week ... Carrie and her team were in the final stages of sealing her contract -- and it looks like everything went off without a hitch!

