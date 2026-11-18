ESPN personality Bonnie-Jill Laflin is getting dragged into court after a dog daycare claims her animal rescue dropped off over a dozen dogs and "essentially abandoned" them there.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Bonnie and her dog rescue Hounds & Heroes are being sued by Happy Tails Inn, which claims that from June 7 to July 10 the rescue boarded 14 dogs with them but allegedly never picked them back up or worked to get them adopted.

Happy Tails says one dog died, 4 were transferred to other rescues, and 5 were adopted --apparently with no help from Hounds & Heroes -- and 4 are still with the daycare as of last week's filing.

Happy Tails claims Hounds & Heroes owes them around $70K for boarding services and continued care … but says it has so far only coughed up $500.

HT is also claiming Laflin used her fame to rack up donations for the dog rescue ... saying donors believe their money is going towards taking care of the animals.

But they say Hounds & Heroes isn't putting donation money toward what they said they would -- instead using it for "unauthorized purposes" -- and didn't disclose where it was actually going.

The lawsuit also names multiple other alleged instances of Hounds and Heroes placing dogs in the care of fosters or organizations ... and then allegedly ghosting them without appropriate resources or paying for their services.

Happy Tails says they've suffered out-of-pocket losses and are suing for breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, promissory fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent concealment, negligent misrepresentation of contract, payment, and donor funds

They're seeking unspecified damages ... including punitive damages.

A rep for Hounds & Heroes tells TMZ the company is "aware of the complaint and firmly disputes its allegations.'