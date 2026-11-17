Will Smith is being sued by his former close pal -- with whom Will's been locked in ongoing litigation with his wife Jada -- but now the actor stands accused of grabbing the guy's penis -- a claim the superstar adamantly denies.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ ... Bilaal Salaam claims Will committed sexual battery while they attended a 2019 after-party in Hollywood following the premiere of Will's film, "Aladdin."

In the suit, Salaam claims he shot a video with Will during the soirée and Will mentioned Salaam's nipples were "looking shiny" and "glossy." Salaam also claims Will began moaning, causing Salaam to feel embarrassed to the point where he went to stand alone in a corner.

Salaam claims Will later approached him and grabbed his penis over his clothing and held his unit for about 10 seconds ... before Salaam shoved him away with a loud objection.

Salaam alleges Will then apologized and came up to him again later, but this time with Jada.

He claims Will gave another apology while saying he was a bit inebriated and begged him not to say anything because people would think he was gay and it would destroy his career.

Salaam says he felt "ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences." He also says he told Will he would not forgive the actor, but he would put the matter behind him.

A lawyer for Will tells TMZ, "This claim is false. It never happened. For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false."

The lawyer added, "He has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue. We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts.”

As we previously reported ... Salaam is also suing Jada for $3 million for allegedly physically threatening him. Jada has denied all wrongdoing and has filed a motion seeking to dismiss portions of Salaam’s lawsuit.