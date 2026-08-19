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Will Smith's Former Friend Planning to Sue Him Amid Legal Battle With Jada

Will Smith Former Pal Planning to Sue Him ... Amid Legal War With Jada

By TMZ Staff
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Will Smith's former friend, Bilaal Salaam, is gearing up to wage legal war on two fronts ... he says he plans to sue Will, months after he dragged Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, into court ... TMZ has learned.

Bilaal filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, revealing his plan to add Will as a co-defendant in his ongoing legal battle with Jada. In the suit, Bilaal claims Jada and her associates launched a campaign of harassment against him after he refused to help Will clean up the mess after the Oscar slap.

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He claimed Jada also became enraged when she found out he was writing a memoir, in which he planned to talk about Will and Jada's family.

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As TMZ first reported, Jada denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The judge sided with Jada and dismissed many of the claims, but Bilaal is now trying to amend his complaint.

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At the moment, Jada is going after Bilaal for $32K in legal fees she was awarded. Bilaal claims he cannot afford the debt and has asked for a reduction of the fee award or some sort of payment plan.

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