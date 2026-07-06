Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Moved Back In With Will Smith 2 Years Ago

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are back under the same roof again ... and have been for a couple years now, according to a source.

An insider told People Jada moved back in with Will "two years ago," saying ... "They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other."

The source also told the outlet that Will and Jada spent the 4th of July together in Philly, where Will performed with the Roots at 2 am after a rain delay, adding Jada "was there with him as she always is."

As you know, Jada revealed in 2023 that she and Will had secretly separated back in 2016.

Play video content 3/27/22 Video: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock Over Jada Joke at the Oscars ABC

She even credited Will infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars with saving their marriage.

We're glad to hear Jada and Will have been happy at home together ... now our faith in love is a little restored.