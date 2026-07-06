Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Moved Back In With Will Smith 2 Years Ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in with Will 2 Years Ago Report Says
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are back under the same roof again ... and have been for a couple years now, according to a source.
An insider told People Jada moved back in with Will "two years ago," saying ... "They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other."
The source also told the outlet that Will and Jada spent the 4th of July together in Philly, where Will performed with the Roots at 2 am after a rain delay, adding Jada "was there with him as she always is."
As you know, Jada revealed in 2023 that she and Will had secretly separated back in 2016.
She even credited Will infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars with saving their marriage.
We're glad to hear Jada and Will have been happy at home together ... now our faith in love is a little restored.
She told Daily Mail at the time ... "After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will's side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him."