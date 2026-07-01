Will Smith’s Ex-Pal Wants to Question Jada Pinkett Smith About Alleged Threats

Will Smith’s former friend, Bilaal Salaam, claims Jada Pinkett-Smith is refusing to set a date to be grilled about alleged threats ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Bilaal, who is suing Jada, is asking a judge to order the actress to appear for a deposition within 30 days.

He said he scheduled a date of May 20 … but Jada did not appear. Bilaal said he wants to ask Jada questions regarding communications she had about him and any communications she made authorizing any threats against him.

Bilaal claims Jada got upset after he refused to help Will clean up the mess after he slapped Chris Rock … and he says she had third parties threaten him after learning he planned to write a memoir, which would talk about the Smith family.

Play video content 3/27/22 Video: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock Over Jada Joke at the Oscars ABC

Jada denied the allegations and was successful in getting the majority of the suit thrown out. Bilaal believes Jada’s testimony will help him prove his case, but it seems Jada doesn’t believe a full deposition is warranted.

Bilaal's filing includes a legal letter from Jada's team, which argues she already sat for a deposition in a separate legal proceeding filed against her by Bilaal. Because this lawsuit covers many of the same issues, her team wants any additional questioning to be limited to an hour of her time.