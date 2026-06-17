Will Smith's Ex-Pal Says He Can't Pay Jada Pinkett Smith's Legal Fees Because He's Homeless

Will Smith's former friend, Bilaal Salaam, is begging a judge not to make him pay 5-figures in attorney's fees he owes to Jada Pinkett Smith ... and he says he's broke and homeless.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Bilaal asked the court to reconsider a decision ordering him to pay Jada more than $32K in attorney's fees after she convinced the court to dismiss his claims of emotional distress.

Bilaal claims he is "certified homeless," receives welfare benefits, and cannot pay the judgment. He agrees he owes Jada legal fees, but he asked that the amount be reduced greatly or that some sort of payment plan be arranged due to his situation.

As TMZ first reported ... Bilaal sued Jada for allegedly having friends threaten him after he refused to help Will clean up the mess over the infamous Chris Rock slap at the Oscars.