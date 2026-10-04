Jada Pinkett Smith Wants Will's Ex-Pal To Sit For Mental Exam to Prove Emotional Distress
Jada Pinkett Smith To Will's Ex-Pal Doctors Need To Check Your Head ... No Way I Caused Emotional Distress!!!
Jada Pinkett Smith wants Will Smith's former friend, who is suing the actress and claiming she threatened him, to submit to a mental exam ... TMZ has learned.
According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jada is asking the judge to give her permission to have Bilaal Salaam sit for a lengthy mental exam to test the claims he made in his lawsuit about suffering emotional distress due to her alleged conduct.
As we've previously reported ... Bilaal is seeking $3 million in damages, claiming Jada threatened him and inflicted severe emotional distress.
He says she caused him to live overseas due to fear, caused him to lose his long-term romantic partner, and caused him to develop high blood pressure … and Jada said that is reason enough for him to be examined by a doctor for 5 to 6 hours.
She insists Bilaal made his mental and emotional condition a "centerpiece" of his case, so she should have the right to have a doctor examine whether and to what extent he suffers from those alleged conditions.
As TMZ first reported, Bilaal claims Jada and other friends went after him after he refused to help Will clean up the Chris Rock mess … and became upset after learning he was planning to write a memoir and mention Will.