The lawsuit accusing Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefey of defrauding investors of their mental health company, Wondermind Global, has been dropped, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, which filed the lawsuit, dismissed all claims against the pop star and her mom this week.

As TMZ first reported, Selena and Mandy, along with their business partner Daniella Pierson, were accused of deceiving investors by making false claims about the mental health company’s infrastructure and leadership. The investors claimed they were told Selena was heavily involved … only for her to barely do anything.

The investors also took issue with a The Cut article claiming Mandy had alleged substance issues … which Mandy adamantly denied. Mandy claimed the allegations were made up by “disgruntled employees with an ax to grind.”