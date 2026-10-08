Selena Gomez Sports Bright White Face Mask After Beverly Hills Beauty Session
Selena Gomez Let's Face It, Beauty Takes Work
Selena Gomez's beauty routine is scary effective ... because not only does it help her look great, it also provides a new mask ... just in time for Halloween.
The singer and actress was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday ... walking to her car in a white sweater with a black face covering over a white sheet mask.
Selena was fresh out of a beauty session ... and it looks like she got a facial. Hooray for self-care.
It's a rare afternoon off for the oft-busy superstar ... who has a break in filming "Only Murders in the Building," which has been in production overseas.
As you may know, a new season of the hit Hulu show premieres in December ... and, while the series hasn't been confirmed for a 7th season yet, it's expected to be picked up soon enough.
She's got more on the way too ... including the Cate Blanchett movie "The Origin of the World" and a project in which Selena will portray singer Linda Ronstadt.
It'll soon be back to work for Selena ... but at least she's got everything she needs for a killer ghost costume this Halloween!