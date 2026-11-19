Mike Florio and Chris Simms issued a boilerplate mea culpa for their on-air Hitler bit about Patriots coach Mike Vrabel's mustache ... after the hosts got some serious blowback.

“On yesterday’s (Nov. 17) PFT Live show, we made comments that some found offensive and we apologize,” Florio and Simms said in a statement posted to NBC Sports' website.

Play video content Video: Mike Florio Takes Shot at Mike Vrabel With Hitler Reference PFT Live with Mike Florio

The "I'm sorrys" came a day after a segment about Vrabel's appearance in Germany, where Florio joked, warning the Patriots coach to be careful trimming his 'stache too much.

Not everyone in the room found the joke funny. PFT Live producer Gary Carter groaned, causing Florio to shoot back, "It's funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago."

Mike added, "Let us have some fun, for crying out loud."

Simms nor Florio -- who launched Pro Football Talk in 2001 -- mentioned Hitler by name ... though the reference was impossible to miss.

Loads of people found the jokes to be distasteful, and so did the NFL.

Jeff Miller, a league executive, called the remarks "inappropriate and offensive" ... and the NFL reportedly reached out to NBC Sports to express its displeasure.