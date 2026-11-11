Dianna Russini: NFL And Teams Showing Sports Reporter Support Following New Gig

Dianna Russini has received a ton of support from the NFL following her return to sports reporting, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ Dianna is back in the groove of things after launching her new podcast "The Russini Report," backed by BetUS Casino & Sportsbook. The gig is her first job after resigning from her role at The Athletic earlier this year ... due to her alleged affair with NFL coach Mike Vrabel.

Sources tell TMZ the NFL and people connected to the world are all on board with working with Dianna ... and everything is back to normal.

The source said, “She has some of the best relationships in the business, and there’s real excitement about giving fans one more place to talk football and hear what’s happening around the league.”

Dianna announced the project earlier this week, saying in a statement shared with TMZ she was excited about the show.