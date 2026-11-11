Dianna Russini Says Being Home With Husband Gave Her Perspective After Vrabel Scandal

Play video content Video: Dianna Russini Says Time at Home With Her Husband Changed Her Perspective After Vrabel Scandal BetUs

Dianna Russini opened up on her new show about her relationship with her husband following the controversy with NFL coach Mike Vrabel.

On the first episode of her show "The Russini Report", which was delayed because too many people tried to watch, Russini spoke about everything without specifically mentioning the scandal.

Dianna Russini’s first guest on her new show “The Russini Report” was Damon Amendolara, who immediately brought up his favorite Mike Vrabel memes. Russini jokes about preferring the AI version of herself and later adds, “There are a lot of funny people out there, so I hope you’ve all had your laughs.” @AlexKennedyNBA

Russini said, "Being home in New Jersey with my husband and our two little boys and being truly present, it gave me so much perspective that I didn’t even know I needed."

Thanking those who called to discuss football and "about life" ... Russini added that her time away has made her even more passionate about covering the sport.

However, if Dianna thought she'd make it through the episode without addressing the elephant in the room, those hopes were tackled when her guest Damon Amendolara brought up the memes of her and Vrabel.

Her response to the social media responses ranged from laughing it off to claiming "it was miserable."

As you know, Russini and Vrabel were captured in several photos over the years ... from getting cozy at an adults-only resort in Arizona in 2026, to seemingly kissing in an NYC bar in 2020, to gambling at a Mississippi casino in 2024, to renting a private boat in Tennessee in 2021.

Russini resigned from The Athletic but has maintained she didn't do anything inappropriate.