Play video content Video: Mike Florio Takes Shot at Mike Vrabel With Hitler Reference PFT Live with Mike Florio

NBC Sports NFL analyst Mike Florio took a jab at Mike Vrabel's mustache after the Patriots-Lions game in Germany, making an Adolf Hitler reference ... and LOL'd hard when someone suggested he'd crossed a line.

The "PFT Live" host cracked the joke with Chris Simms while discussing Vrabel's appearance ... warning the coach to be careful trimming the sides of his mustache while in Germany.

Florio and Simms then took it a step further ... joking someone might spot Vrabel walking down a Munich street and mistake him for a heavier version of the Nazi fuhrer.

The joke didn't land with everyone in the room ... Chris and Mike's producer Gary Carter groaned, prompting Florio to fire back, "It's funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago."

MF added, "Let us have some fun, for crying out loud."

The whole exchange started when Florio and Simms were discussing Vrabel looking a little worn out after New England's trip to Munich ... with Florio joking the massive mug of German beer Vrabel had been holding the night before the game might have contributed.

Simms then brought up Vrabel's "German mustache" ... opening the door for Florio's Hitler crack.