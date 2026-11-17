Play video content Video: Tommy McMillen Recounts His Drug Overdose The Joe Rogan Experience

Tommy McMillen is opening up about his suspected overdose ... revealing he may have mixed the wrong drugs or gotten a bad batch before losing consciousness for hours.

The undefeated UFC fighter broke his silence during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" ... telling Joe Rogan he had several different substances on him when his body suddenly gave out at an Arizona nightclub.

McMillen says he began choking as something came out of his mouth before becoming unresponsive ... and while he doesn't remember what happened next, he believes he was given two doses of Narcan before being rushed to a hospital.

The 28-year-old says he doesn't remember anything after arriving at the club that night ... and didn't regain consciousness until around 5 AM, leaving him with a roughly 6- to 7-hour gap in his memory.

And McMillen admitted his judgment can go out the window when he's heavily intoxicated ... saying he sometimes gets so messed up he could take far more drugs than intended without even realizing it.

As TMZ previously reported ... McMillen was hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Cake nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona. While initial reports placed him in a bathroom, McMillen insists he actually collapsed in the middle of the packed club.

The fighter also credited his girlfriend, who doesn't use drugs, with inspiring him to make better decisions ... though he acknowledged the relationship hadn't stopped his recent partying.