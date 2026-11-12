Sean Strickland's Amazon Driver Says He Was Fired After Failed Stunt

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The Amazon delivery driver who *attempted* a jump on a dirt bike outside Sean Strickland's home says he lost his job after the failed stunt ... adding insult to injury.

The driver, Gordon Da Don, chopped it up with Babcock on Thursday -- just days after a video posted by the UFC's middleweight champ went viral -- and broke down the crazy scene.

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"I was basically at the end of my route. I had five more stops left. I was pulling into this neighborhood, and I saw a dirt bike, and I seen somebody on it, and it happened to be Sean Strickland," Gordon explained.

The guys started talking, and Sean asked Gordon if he wanted to ride the bike.

"I used to ride dirt bikes all the time. I had a dirt bike when I was a little kid. Me and my brothers still go ride the ATVs up there in North Las Vegas. So I was like, 'Yeah, why not.' And then I seen they had a ramp, I never did a ramp before, but I was like, 'Mays well jump the ramp.'"

A short time later, Gordon was flying through the air, and he immediately understood he was in trouble.

"I knew I wasn't gonna land, honestly. I just had to prepare for how I was gonna fall. I was doing it for Sean Strickland. Doing it for the fun. Full send."

Gordon landed on his side with the bike on top of him, sliding across the hard pavement. He popped up, but surely he was injured, right? No, not really.

The driver says he "didn't feel it," and thanks to a jacket he was wearing, he only suffered a few "scratches and bruises."

Gordon says the adrenaline coursing through his body helped.

Although he escaped major injury, the stunt wasn't consequence-free ... 'cause he lost his job.

"We work for a third-party company, but Amazon were the people that contacted the company," Gordon explained.

"They said they were investigating the situation, and they said something about damaging property, or something like that. I told them that Sean Strickland said they were riding it right after I left."

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He says he tried explaining that to his boss, but no dice, and no job.

Gordon says a lot of people have shown love after the stunt, and he's focused on moving forward to bigger things.