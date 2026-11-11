Stefon Diggs’ Male Accuser Loses Effort to Move Case Due to NFL Star's Fans

Stefon Diggs’ male sexual assault accuser won’t get the kickoff to their eventual trial moved ... because a judge has denied his request for a change of venue.

A United States District Court judge turned down Christopher Griffith’s request ... and specifically stated he doesn’t think the case playing out in a Prince George County court will unfairly benefit Diggs just because the Washington Commanders play their home games in the same county.

The judge adds that the county isn't so stocked with Commanders fans that potential jurors will necessarily flock to Diggs’ aid just because they live there.

Per the ruling, the judge said jury selection will be the time to weed out potential biases like this ... and denied the motion.

As we’ve reported ... Diggs is suing Griffith for defamation -- while Griffith countersued and accused Diggs of drugging him and masturbating in front of him … and then having him beat up by others to keep quiet about his alleged advances.