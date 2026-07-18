Kamaru Usman Believes Win Vs. Dricus Du Plessis Sets Him Up For Title Fight

Play video content Video: Kamaru Usman Believes Beating Dricus Du Plessis Earns Him a Title Shot TMZSports.com

Champ-champ status is about the only thing Kamaru Usman hasn't accomplished in the UFC, and that may not be the case for long ... if the former welterweight king has his way!

The Nigerian Nightmare -- who ruled the 170 lb. division for years -- is moving up to middleweight for a scrap with fellow former champ, Dricus Du Plessis, at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City ... and Usman chopped it up with Babcock before the bout, and opened up about the prospects of fighting for the title, with a win.

"'It's a big guy. It's a big name. And that's kind of what I want. I understand that at this stage, it's a blessing for one, just to be able to compete and entertain the masses, but also to be in a position to still potentially get gold again," Usman told us.

"It's a blessing and I'm blessed and I'm thankful for the opportunity, but make no mistake, absolutely, I want to go in there and put on a performance. So I once again get that opportunity."

Of course, Sean Strickland is the current champ after he beat Khamzat Chimaev for his belt at UFC 328 in May. Borz is now the top-ranked contender, while DDP is second. Kamaru isn't ranked at 185, 'cause he's only fought at the weight class once -- against Khamzat.

Usman lost that fight, but he took it on just 10 days' notice, it was across the world, and it was razor-close.

With a victory, which Kamaru anticipates, he'll put himself in prime position for a potential title fight ... and that double champ status, which would mean the world to him.

"There's still one club I can't get into yet. You know, and I need to get into that club. I want to be, by the time I'm done, you want to be remembered as not, 'Oh, that guy was a champion.' No, you want to be remembered as that guy that was a champion here and a champion there."