Kamaru Usman Opens Up On Buckley Win ... Proved I Still Got It!

Kamaru Usman spoke to TMZ Sports just days after he lost his belt to Leon Edwards three years ago ... and he vowed to make a triumphant return. It ended up taking far longer than he expected, but true to his word, the Nigerian Nightmare's back and squarely in the title picture!

"I remember coming on here and talking to you guys after I got kicked in the head by Leon Edwards," Usman told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show, reflecting on his 2022 loss and his motivation for moving forward.

"One of the biggest things that really hit me at that moment was the opportunity to prove to myself again that I can get up and do something and get back on the horse."

Kamaru continued ... "That eluded me for years. And then injuries piled up and then it just seemed like I got deeper and deeper down into a hole. But, to finally crawl out of that hole and still be standing, this is why this win is so special and it meant to much to me."

That's why, if you watched Saturday's card, Usman -- who won by unanimous decision -- was so emotional ... in the Octagon, and during the post-fight presser.

After losing to Edwards twice (5th round KO, decision), and then to Khamzat Chimaev (decision) on a short-notice fight at 185 lbs., even Usman admits he had doubts whether he could perform at the highest of levels.

That's now been answered -- and Kamaru, ranked fifth, finds himself squarely in the title picture.

So, what's next for the 38-year-old?

We asked the former welterweight champ ... who gave us the blueprint to not only secure his old 170 lb. belt, but also the middleweight strap.