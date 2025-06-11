Kamaru Usman Believes He's Still Best Welterweight in UFC

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kamaru Usman is in the midst of the worst stretch of his career -- at least as far as wins and losses go -- but the Nigerian Nightmare says don't get it twisted ... he's still the best 170 lb. fighter in the world's top MMA promotion!

The former longtime welterweight champ, now ranked 5th, joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... just days before his highly anticipated scrap with 7th-ranked Joaquin Buckley.

Kamaru says, despite a 600+ day layoff, he's ready to go.

"I feel good. I feel good, you know? I'm out here sipping tea. Very serene," Usman said taking a drink.

While Buckley, 31, is in the midst of a 6-fight win streak (including victories over opps like Vicente Luque, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Colby Covington) ... Usman has had a rougher go of it as of late.

Kamaru has lost three straight, but that doesn't begin to tell the full story. As champ, he lost his belt to Leon Edwards in August 2022 ... a fight he was dominating until Rocky landed a last-minute head kick that ended the fight. They rematched 7 months later -- a close fight that Kamaru lost by decision. Usman then accepted a scrap with Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days notice, at middleweight (185 lbs.), which he also lost by decision.

We asked Kamaru, despite the streak, whether he believed he could regain his title.

"Absolutely. I feel like I'm better than every one of those guys ahead of me."

But, that's not to say Buckley isn't dangerous ... 'cause he is.

"Joaquin is very, very aggressive. Younger, hungry, tough dude. Very, very explosive. Aggressive. And he is pretty well-rounded," Kamaru told us, giving his scouting report.

Usman added ... "It's my job to go in there and just kind of let him know that, 'You're doing a good thing, but you know you're just not there yet."

We also asked Kamaru if he thinks a win would set him up for a crack at the current champ.

"Absolutely. I think with a finish over Buckley this weekend, I'm next in line for that shot," Usman said, before explaining his rationale.

"If you really look at the division and you look at the landscape of where we are with the UFC and everyone, I don't mean to sound some type of way, but I think as far as looking for the biggest name and the biggest fight in that division, I think it's me."

But, first things first ... Usman's gotta beat Buckley on Saturday.