Colby Covington Says Donald Trump Will Be Octagon-Side For UFC 296 Title Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Colby Covington will have a very powerful supporter on hand next Saturday when he fights Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title ... 'cause Chaos tells us his friend Donald Trump will be in the building!

"110%, the greatest president in history, 45 and soon to be 47th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will be in attendance front row," 35-year-old Covington told Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1).

In fact, Colby says he nearly arranged for DT to escort him to the Octagon before the title fight.

"I was trying to get him to walk out with me. He was really excited to walk out with me, but it's a logistical concern for the UFC, and I understand that. The guy comes with a lot of Secret Service, and it's a big deal anytime he walks in. Unfortunately, I won't be able to have him walk out, but he will be front row cheering me on, and I'll get to put that belt around his waist. It's gonna be amazing!"

Of course, Trump is a huge UFC fan ... and has a relationship with Colby and Dana White. In fact, DT attended UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden last month where he received a raucous ovation (from everyone besides Bill Burr's wife).

Colby then took a shot at Leon ... who has been the 170 lb. champ since beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

"It shows that I'm the A-side in this fight. Is he bringing out the Royal family? Is he bringing out Mary f***ing Poppins? Is he bringing out Paddington the Bear? Naw, he's a f***ing nobody!"

Covington hasn't fought since March 2022, when he beat former best-friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal. We asked CC how he felt after the long layoff.

"I feel great, man. I've never felt better.

"I haven't wanted to take this time off, but the time off has been good so I could focus on some of my weak areas. I feel like I'm the most well-rounded fighter in the game right now and next Saturday night fans are going to be surprised, they're going to be shocked. It's gonna be a great night, it's gonna be a 1776-type night, and that means the British don't come to American soil and call the shots. It means you're about to come all the way over here to America to get your ass kicked and over back home to the UK empty-handed, Junior. See you soon, Leon Scott."