Kamaru Usman 'In Good Spirits' After Shocking Loss, Wants Leon Edwards Trilogy

TMZSports.com

Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is taking his knockout loss to Leon Edwards in stride ... telling TMZ Sports he's "feeling great" and looking forward to their trilogy fight.

The "Nigerian Nightmare" was handed his first UFC loss with just one minute left in their 5-round bout on Saturday ... getting hit with a left head kick that sent him to the canvas.

Despite losing his belt, 35-year-old Usman is handling the situation incredibly well ... and giving props to his opponent for landing the knockout blow.

"Everything is great," Usman said. "It was just -- what a shot. It was a great shot. I'm talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl, last 10 seconds. That was a great shot, man."

Usman says he's watched the fight several times now ... and thinks his friends and family are actually more upset about the outcome than he really is.

"It's like everyone's more sad about it than I am," he added. "Everyone's more emotional about than I am but that's because -- for me, that's a good thing 'cause it lets me know that people care, people are invested."

Usman is turning the loss into a positive ... saying he now has the chance to inspire people as he continues his career.

"I'm in a rare opportunity. I have a rare opportunity now to just inspire and motivate and show people that you can fall and get back up. I'm excited."